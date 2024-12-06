Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 Dec 2024 1:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Dec 2024 1:25 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ട​പ്പാ​ള​യം ദു​ബൈ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന

    ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദു​ബൈ: ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഇ​ത്തി​ഹാ​ദി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​ട​പ്പാ​ള​യം ദു​ബൈ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ബി.​ഡി.​കെ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ ജാ​ദ്ദാ​ഫി​ലെ ഡി.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന നാ​നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി.

    TAGS:Blood Donation Camp
