Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    9 Feb 2025 3:12 PM IST
    ക​ട​ല്‍തീ​ര ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ യ​ജ്ഞം

    റാ​കി​സ് എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്.​ഇ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ യ​ജ്ഞ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ര്‍

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​കി​സ് എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്.​ഇ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ ക​ട​ല്‍ തീ​ര​ത്ത് ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ യ​ജ്ഞം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ 760 കി​ലോ ഗ്രാം ​മാ​ലി​ന്യം ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    സ​മു​ദ്ര മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണം കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും പ​രി​സ്ഥി അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ക​ര​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ഉ​ത​കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും സ്ത്രീ-​പു​രു​ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും യ​ജ്ഞ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി.

