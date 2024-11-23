Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ബ​ഷീ​ർ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ പു​സ്ത​ക പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ

    ദു​ബൈ: എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ർ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ ‘ധൂ​ർ​ത്ത നേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ തീ’ ​എ​ന്ന ക​വി​താ സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 24ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​മു​ഹൈ​സി​ന-4​ലെ ന്യൂ ​ഡോ​ന്‍ ബ്രി‌​ട്ടീ​ഷ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    ശൈ​ഖ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ന്‍ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ നു​ഐ​മി, അ​ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​അ​ബി, വി.​എ. ഹ​സ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. 35 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഇ​തി​ന​കം 12 പു​സ്‌​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    TAGS:UAE NewsBook Release
