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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightബക്രീദ്​: അജ്​മാനിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2026 11:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2026 11:32 AM IST

    ബക്രീദ്​: അജ്​മാനിൽ സൗജന്യ പാർക്കിങ്

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    ബക്രീദ്​: അജ്​മാനിൽ സൗജന്യ പാർക്കിങ്
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    ​ അജ്മാൻ : ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി പ്രമാണിച്ച് സൗജന്യ പാർക്കിങ്​ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് അജ്മാൻ. മേയ്​ 26 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ 29 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വരെ പാർക്കിങ്​ ഫീസ് ഈടാക്കില്ല. അജ്മാൻ നഗരസഭ ആസൂത്രണ വകുപ്പാണ് ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്. സാധാരണ പണമടച്ചുള്ള പാർക്കിങ്​ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ മെയ് 30 ശനിയാഴ്ച പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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