Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2025 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2025 7:28 AM IST

    ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ ബഹ്​റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷം

    ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ ബഹ്​റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷം
    അബൂദബി: ബഹ്​റൈൻ ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷത്തില്‍ പങ്കാളിയായി ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍. യു.എ.ഇയുടെയും ബഹ്​റൈന്‍റെയും വര്‍ണാഭമായ പതാകകളുടെ മാതൃകയില്‍ അലങ്കാരവിളക്കുകള്‍ തെളിയിച്ചാണ് ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍ ആഘോഷത്തില്‍ പങ്കാളിയായത്.

    ആഘോഷത്തിന് മാറ്റുകൂട്ടാന്‍ ഇതിനൊപ്പം സംഗീത പരിപാടികളും പൈതൃക പരിപാടികളും മറ്റും ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍ വേദിയില്‍ അരങ്ങേറി. ഡിസംബര്‍ 16നാണ് ബഹ്​റൈന്‍ ദേശീയദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത്.

    News Summary - Bahrain National Day celebrated at Sheikh Zayed Festival
