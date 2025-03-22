Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും

    ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫും ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്‌.​സി​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ബ​ദ്ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫും ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്‌.​സി​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​ഹ്‌​സി​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ട്ടീ​രി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി, മു​നീ​ർ പൂ​ക്കാ​ട്, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ, സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് നാ​ട്ടി​ക, രാ​ജീ​വ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് മാ​ണി​യൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഹാ​രി​സ് മാ​ഷ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

