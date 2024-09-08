Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 1:26 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 1:26 AM GMT

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് ഇ​ന്ന്​

    അ​ജ്​​മാ​ൻ: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ച​ങ്ങ​നാ​ശ്ശേ​രി (യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ) ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ എ​ട്ട്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്ക് എ​ക്സ്ട്രാ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യം ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 500 ദി​ർ​ഹ​മും ട്രോ​ഫി​യും, റ​ണ്ണേ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന് 250 ദി​ർ​ഹ​മും ട്രോ​ഫി​യും സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. ജോ​ബി, സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ, ഷാ​നു, ഷ​ഹീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും.

