Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​
    ദു​ബൈ: സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക്ല​ബ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ടീം ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ലെ​ൻ​സ് ക​പ്പ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സീ​സ​ൺ 3 ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി എ​ട്ട്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ദു​ബൈ ബേ​സ് ലൈ​ൻ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ഡി ​പ്ല​സ്, ഇ ​പ്ല​സ് എ​ന്നീ ര​ണ്ട് കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​യി​ൽ ആ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ +971504106858 ,+971552536386 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ വാ​ട്സ് ആ​പ്പി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

