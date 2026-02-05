Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 5 Feb 2026 7:24 AM IST
Updated On 5 Feb 2026 7:24 AM IST
ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ്text_fields
News Summary - Badminton tournament
ദുബൈ: സാലെൻസ് ക്ലബ് പാടൂർ യു.എ.ഇ ടീം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സാലെൻസ് കപ്പ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് സീസൺ 3 ഫെബ്രുവരി എട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച ദുബൈ ബേസ് ലൈൻ സ്പോർട്സ് അക്കാദമിയിൽ അരങ്ങേറും. ഡി പ്ലസ്, ഇ പ്ലസ് എന്നീ രണ്ട് കാറ്റഗറിയിൽ ആണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർ +971504106858 ,+971552536386 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ വാട്സ് ആപ്പിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
