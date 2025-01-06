Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightബ​ദ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ബ​ദ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Badhar UAE committee
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ദ​ർ ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് മ​ദ്റ​സ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ക​ബീ​റി​ന് ബ​ദ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ദു​ബൈ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ തൃ​ക്ക​രി​പ്പൂ​ർ പൊ​റോ​പ്പാ​ട് ബ​ദ​ർ ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് മ​ദ്റ​സ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ക​ബീ​റി​ന് ബ​ദ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. താ​ഹി​ർ അ​ലി പൊ​റോ​പ്പാ​ട് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മി​സ്ബാ​ഹ്, നി​സാ​ർ ടി.​എം, സ​മീ​ർ വി.​പി.​എം, നി​സാ​ർ എം.​പി, സി​ദ്ദീ​ക്ക് കെ.​പി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സെ​യ്ഫ് അ​ലി എം.​പി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും നി​സാ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsBadhar UAE committee
    News Summary - Badhar UAE committee reception to Kabeer
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X