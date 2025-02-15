Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:12 PM IST

    ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്​​ക​ര​ണം

    ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്​​ക​ര​ണം
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ല​ഹ​രി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്​​ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​​നി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തവ​ർ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​വു​ന്ന മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ക്ര​മ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ അ​ടി​വാ​രം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നും ന​ട​ത്തി. നാ​ടി​നു ന​ന്മ​യു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും നി​സ്വാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഷീ​ർ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഷ​ബീ​ബ് അ​ടി​വാ​രം, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് ക​ല്ല​ൻ​തൊ​ടി, ഇ​ദ്രീ​സ് മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

