Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 12:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 12:12 PM IST
ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ ബോധവത്കരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Awareness should be given against intoxication
അബൂദബി: കേരളത്തിൽ വ്യാപകമാവുന്ന മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഉപയോഗങ്ങൾക്കും അക്രമ കൊലപാതക സംഭവങ്ങൾക്കുമെതിരെ അടിവാരം അബൂദബി പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ശക്തമായ ആശങ്ക രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ബോധവത്കരണ കാമ്പയിനും നടത്തി. നാടിനു നന്മയുള്ള എല്ലാ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളോടും നിസ്വാർഥമായി സഹകരിക്കാനും യോഗത്തിൽ തീരുമാനിച്ചു. ബഷീർ പുളിക്കൽ, ഷബീബ് അടിവാരം, ഷൗക്കത്ത് കല്ലൻതൊടി, ഇദ്രീസ് മണ്ണിൽ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story