Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 7:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 7:15 AM IST

    അ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍ എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് അ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ് യു.​എ.​ഇ അ​ലു​മ്നി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ര്‍ എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് അ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ് യു.​എ.​ഇ അ​ലു​മ്നി​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഷാ​ര്‍ജ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ-​ക​ലാ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ സ​ദ​സ്സി​ല്‍ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​സ്മാ​ബി കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ര്‍വ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍ അ​ലി, രാ​ജീ​വ്, ദാ​വൂ​ദ്, നി​ഷാ​ദ്, ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ്, ആ​രി​ഷ്, സി​റാ​ജ്, മു​ബീ​ന, സീ​നു, ഫ​സ്ന, ഹീ​ര തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsMES CollegeAsmabi CollegeAlumni Family Reunion
    News Summary - Asmabi College Alumni Family Association
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X