Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 3:34 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 3:34 PM GMT

    ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    usha satheesh 987987
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട ആറന്മുള വാളംപറമ്പിൽ ഉഷ സതീഷ് (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മുബാറക് അൽ കബീർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഭർത്താവ്: വി.ജി. സതീഷ് കുമാർ. മക്കൾ: ലക്‌ഷ്മി സതീഷ്, ഐശ്വര സതീഷ്.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ടീം വെൽഫെയർ ചെയ്തുവരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf Obituary
    News Summary - Aranmula native died in Kuwait
