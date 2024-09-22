ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Sep 2024 3:34 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Sep 2024 3:34 PM GMT
ആറന്മുള സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Aranmula native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട ആറന്മുള വാളംപറമ്പിൽ ഉഷ സതീഷ് (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മുബാറക് അൽ കബീർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഭർത്താവ്: വി.ജി. സതീഷ് കുമാർ. മക്കൾ: ലക്ഷ്മി സതീഷ്, ഐശ്വര സതീഷ്.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ടീം വെൽഫെയർ ചെയ്തുവരുന്നു.
