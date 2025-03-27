Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    27 March 2025 7:13 AM IST
    അ​നോ​ര ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ല്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    അ​നോ​ര ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ല്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍ അ​നോ​ര ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍ അ​നോ​ര ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ല്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ​സ്. താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നാ​സ​ര്‍ ത​മ്പി, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഫ​സ്റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ജി ജോ​ര്‍ജ്, ലി​ന്‍ഡ ജോ​ര്‍ജ്, ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ര്‍, അ​ജീ​ഷ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, മീ​ര അ​ജീ​ഷ്, ജ​യ​റാം റാ​യ്, ബാ​വാ​ഹാ​ജി, സ​ലിം ചി​റ​ക്ക​ല്‍, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് യൂ​സ​ഫ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

