Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:53 AM IST

    അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് നാ​ളെ

    cricket
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ 11ാമ​ത് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റും കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​വും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ദൈ​ദ് ടാ​സ്ക് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. എ​ട്ട് ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​നൊ​പ്പം വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 0556424020.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsNRI Cricket TournamentAngamali NRI Association
    News Summary - Angamaly NRI Cricket Tournament Tomorrow
