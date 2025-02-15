Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 11:53 AM IST
അങ്കമാലി എൻ.ആർ.ഐ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Angamaly NRI Cricket Tournament Tomorrow
ഷാർജ: അങ്കമാലി എൻ.ആർ.ഐ അസോസിയേഷന്റെ 11ാമത് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെന്റും കുടുംബസംഗമവും ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടുമുതൽ ഷാർജ ദൈദ് ടാസ്ക് സ്പോർട്സ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടക്കും. എട്ട് ടീമുകൾ മാറ്റുരക്കുന്ന ടൂർണമെന്റിനൊപ്പം വനിതകളുടെ പ്രദർശന മത്സരവും ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 0556424020.
