    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 4:01 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 4:01 PM GMT

    യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പൊതുമാപ്പ് ഡിസംബർ 31 വരെ നീട്ടി

    യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പൊതുമാപ്പ് ഡിസംബർ 31 വരെ നീട്ടി
    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പൊതുമാപ്പ് കാലാവധി നീട്ടി. ഡിസംബർ 31 വരെ രണ്ടുമാസത്തേക്കാണ് ആനുകൂല്യം നീട്ടിയത്.

    സെപ്​റ്റംബർ ഒന്നിന്​ ആരംഭിച്ച പൊതുമാപ്പ് ഒക്​ടോബർ 31ന്​ അവസാനിക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ്​ രണ്ട്​ മാസം കൂടി ഇളവ്​ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ഫെഡറല്‍ അതോറിറ്റി ഫോര്‍ ഐഡന്‍റിറ്റി, സിറ്റിസണ്‍ഷിപ്പ്, കസ്റ്റംസ് ആന്‍ഡ് പോര്‍ട്ട് സെക്യൂരിറ്റി (ഐ.സി.പി) അറിയിച്ചത്​​.

    TAGS:CitizenshipUAE visaUAE Amnesty
