Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ്​ കേ​ന്ദ്രം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും

    indian consulate
    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം 27ന്​ ​ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ട്​ മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​മ​യം.

    യു.​എ.​ഇ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ് ഈ ​മാ​സ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​ന​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:DubaiIndian ConsulateUAE NewsAmnesty Center
    News Summary - Amnesty Center to function at Indian Consulate on Sunday
