Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2024 3:53 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2024 3:53 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച പൊതുമാപ്പ് കേന്ദ്രം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Amnesty Center to function at Indian Consulate on Sunday
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന പൊതുമാപ്പ് കേന്ദ്രം 27ന് ഞായറാഴ്ചയും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. രാവിലെ എട്ട് മുതൽ വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചു വരെയാണ് പ്രവർത്തന സമയം.
യു.എ.ഇ സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച പൊതുമാപ്പ് ഈ മാസത്തോടെ അവസാനിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ഞായറാഴ്ച പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനമാക്കാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.
