Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 27 April 2025 6:37 PM IST
    date_range 27 April 2025 6:37 PM IST

    ആലുവ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    ഷാർജ: ഷാർജയിൽ ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കിടെ മലയാളി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ തായിക്കാട്ടുകര ദാറുസ്സലാമിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന വലിയപറമ്പിൽ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസിന്‍റെ മകൻ അനസാണ് (43) മരിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ കളിക്കിടെ കോർട്ടിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഉടനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഖബറടക്കം പിന്നീട്.

    കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പമാണ് അനസ് ഷാർജയിൽ താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ നഫീസത്തുൽ മിസിരിയ. ഭാര്യ: അസ്ന മുഹമ്മദ്. മക്കൾ: ഹംദ, ഹമദ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ആസിഫ് അസീസ്, തഹസീൻ.

    News Summary - Aluva native dies after collapsing while playing shuttlecock in Sharjah
