Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT

    ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സെ​വ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്‌ മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ നടക്കും
    ഫു​ജൈ​റ: സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ്‌ എ​ഫ്‌.​സി ഫു​ജൈ​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്‌ റാ​മി​സ്‌ മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സെ​വ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്‌ മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ ഫു​ജൈ​റ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. കേ​ര​ള എ​ക്സ്പാ​ക്ട്സ്​ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ (കെ.​ഇ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ) അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കും. ഒ​ന്ന്, ര​ണ്ട്, മൂ​ന്ന്, നാ​ല്​ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​​ യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം 7000, 3500, 2000, 1000 ദി​ർ​ഹം വീ​തം കാ​ഷ്​ പ്രൈ​സും ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ളും സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കും.

    TAGS:Football TournamentUAE News
