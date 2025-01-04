Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    4 Jan 2025 9:09 AM IST
    4 Jan 2025 9:09 AM IST

    അ​ല്‍ഹൈ​ല്‍ എ​ഫ്.​സി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള്‍ ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: 35 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ല്‍ഹൈ​ല്‍ എ​ഫ്.​സി ക​പ്പി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള്‍ ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ല്‍ക​റാ​ന്‍ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ല്‍ രാ​ത്രി 10ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ 18 ടീ​മു​ക​ള്‍ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    football tournament alhail Sports News
