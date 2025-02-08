Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 11:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 11:56 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദുബൈ: ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ല ആദിക്കാട്ടുകുളങ്ങര രിഫായി, വള്ളിവിള കിഴക്കതിൽ നാസറുദീൻ (59) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മക്കൾ: നഹാസ് (ദുബൈ), നജ്മ (പന്തളം). മരുമകൻ: ഷെഫിൻ (വാർഡ് മെമ്പർ, നഗരസഭ പന്തളം).

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ബുധനാഴ്ച താമസ സ്ഥലത്തിനടുത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Alappuzha Native Death
    News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Dubai
