ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Alappuzha native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. ചേർത്തല മാരാരിക്കുളം അച്ചംപറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കുട്ടപ്പൻ - രാധ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ഷിബു (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബിയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സൂര്യ രാധ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കും.
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