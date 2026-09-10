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Madhyamam
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    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    അബൂദബി: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ നിര്യാതനായി. ചേർത്തല മാരാരിക്കുളം അച്ചംപറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കുട്ടപ്പൻ - രാധ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ഷിബു (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബിയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സൂര്യ രാധ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കും.

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