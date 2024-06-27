Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Alappuzha native died in Dubai
ദുബൈ: ആലപ്പുഴ വന്ദനം വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ ഹനീഫയുടെ മകൻ ആരിഫ് അലി അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ (21) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലിചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. മൂന്നു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് ദുബൈയിലെത്തിയത്. മാതാവ്: ആബിദ. മയ്യിത്ത് ദുബൈയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
