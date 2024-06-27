Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    27 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT
    27 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ആ​രി​ഫ്​ അ​ലി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ വ​ന്ദ​നം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ ഹ​നീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ആ​രി​ഫ്​ അ​ലി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ (21) ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഒ​രു സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൂ​ന്നു മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മാ​താ​വ്​: ആ​ബി​ദ. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

