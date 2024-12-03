Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 12:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 12:44 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: യു.​എ.​ഇ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​ന​ത്തി​നും 53ാം ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​നും ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ടു​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ക്യാ​മ്പ് രാ​ത്രി​യോ​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KMCCUAE NewsBlood Donation CampAlain
    News Summary - Alain KMCC Blood Donation Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick