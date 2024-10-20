Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 2:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 2:02 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ റാ​ശി​ദ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ​വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​ൽ​ത്ത​വാ​ർ- 2ൽ ​അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്​ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച അ​ൽ റാ​ശി​ദ് ഹോ​ളി ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ 4.30ന് ​പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​സ് ലാ​മി​ക പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ൻ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ സ​ല​ഫി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 042636284.

    TAGS:UAE NewsAl Rashid Quran Center
    News Summary - Al Rashid Quran Center Inauguration on sunday
