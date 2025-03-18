Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​ൽ റീ​മി​ലെ അ​ൽ റാ​മി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:49 AM IST

    അ​ൽ റീ​മി​ലെ അ​ൽ റാ​മി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    closed
    cancel

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ല്‍ റീം ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ അ​ല്‍ റാ​മി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് താ​ല്‍ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി എ.​ഡി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് 15 മു​ത​ല്‍ ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ 30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. റി​യാ​ദ് സി​റ്റി ക​വ​ല​യി​ല്‍ പു​തി​യ സി​ഗ്ന​ല്‍ ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും എ.​ഡി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:uaenews
    News Summary - Al Rami Street in Al Reem closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X