Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightആ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം പാ​ലം...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    ആ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം പാ​ലം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജ​നു​വ​രി 16 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    closed
    cancel

    ദു​ബൈ: ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ ആ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം പാ​ലം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു. ജ​നു​വ​രി 16 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​​മെ​ന്ന്​ ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    തി​ങ്ക​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ ശ​നി വ​രെ രാ​​ത്രി 11 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsAl Maktoum Bridge
    News Summary - Al Maktoum Bridge was partially closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick