സിബി തൃശൂരിന് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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സിബി തൃശൂരിന് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
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News Summary - Al Ain INCAS Bids Farewell to Sibi Thrissur
അൽ ഐൻ: 30 വർഷത്തെ പ്രവാസം മതിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനും അൽ ഐൻ ഇന്കാസ് തൃശൂർ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവുമായ സിബി തൃശൂരിന് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി. ഷെഹീൻ ഒരുമനയൂർ സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ഫൈസൽ ദമാൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സലിം വെഞ്ഞാറമൂട് ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. അൻസാർ കിനി, ഹംസ പവറട്ടി തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഉപഹാരം മുഴുവൻ അംഗങ്ങളും ചേർന്ന് കൈമാറി.
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