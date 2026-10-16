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‘റാക് ഓണ് വീല്സ് 2026’ ഇന്നുമുതൽtext_fields
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News Summary - RAK Expo Centre Auto Show
റാസല്ഖൈമ: വാഹനപ്രേമികളില് ആവേശം നിറക്കുന്ന ‘റാക് ഓണ് വീല്സ് 2026’ വാഹനോത്സവം റാക് എക്സ്പോ സെന്ററില് ഇന്ന് തുടങ്ങും. റാക് ചേംബര് ഓഫ് കൊമേഴ്സ് ആന്ഡ് ഇന്ഡസ്ട്രിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് എക്സ്പോ സെന്റര് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ‘റാക് ഓണ് വീല്സ് 2026’ ഞായറാഴ്ച വരെ തുടരും. ദിവസവും ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട് മുതല് രാത്രി 11 വരെയാണ് പ്രദര്ശനം.
പുതിയ വാഹന മോഡലുകള്, സൂപ്പര് കാറുകള്, മോഡിഫൈഡ് കാറുകള്, ക്ലാസിക് വാഹനങ്ങള്, ഉയര്ന്ന പ്രകടന ശേഷിയുള്ള മോട്ടോര് സൈക്കിളുകള് എന്നിവ പ്രദര്ശനത്തിലുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകര് അറിയിച്ചു
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