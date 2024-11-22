Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    എ.​കെ ഫാമിലി ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്​ വി​ങ് സം​ഗ​മം

    ak family
    സ​അ​ബീ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന എ.​കെ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്​

    വി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ടി​യ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ദു​ബൈ: എ.​കെ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്​ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ സം​ഗ​മം ദു​ബൈ സ​അ​ബീ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 17ന്​ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്​ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗം സി.​ടി. ഹാ​ഷിം ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സാ​റ നി​സാ​ർ, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഹാ​ഷിം, അം​ന ക​ലീ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ നേ​തൃ​തം ന​ൽ​കി. ബ​മ്പ​ർ ഡ്രോ ​ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ എ.​കെ ക​ലീ​ൽ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഡേ. ​ഹാ​ഷി​മി​നെ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ.​കെ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്​ വി​ങ്​ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - AK Family Overseas Wing meet
