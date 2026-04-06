അജ്മാൻ ഇൻകാസ്-യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവെൻഷൻ

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Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2026 8:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2026 8:24 AM IST
അജ്മാൻ ഇൻകാസ്-യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവെൻഷൻtext_fields
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News Summary - Ajman Incas-UDF Convention
അജ്മാൻ : അജ്മാൻ ഇൻകാസ് ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവെൻഷൻ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് റഫീഖ് മാനം കണ്ടത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മനുമാമച്ചൻ സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. സി.എ ബിജു ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു.രാജി എസ് നായർ മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി.
ചടങ്ങിൽ പ്രാജേഷ് ബാലുശേരി, അഷറഫ് കരുനാഗപ്പള്ളി, ജില്ലാ പ്രസിഡന്റുമാരായ ഷാഫി അഞ്ചാങ്ങാടി, റഫീഖ് കൊല്ലം, ധീരജ് പാലക്കാട്, ബിജു തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വർക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോഷി, ഫാമി, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാ, ശാഹുൽ ഹമീദ്, ലൈജമ്പാർ എന്നിവർ ആശസകൾ നേർന്നു. ചടങ്ങിൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഫെനി തോമസ് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
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