Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    31 Dec 2024 12:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    31 Dec 2024 12:41 PM IST

    എ.​ഡി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റേ​ഴ്​​സ് ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    എ.​ഡി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റേ​ഴ്​​സ് ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു
    എ.​ഡി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം എ.​കെ.​എം. അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്, ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ എ.​ഡി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് പു​തു​ക്കി​യ ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ.​കെ.​എം അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ദി, ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ൽ പ​രി​യാ​രം, ഹം​സ കൂ​വ​ത്തൊ​ട്ടി, ആ​ഷി​ഖ് കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്, ബ​ൽ​ക്കീ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, ശ​രീ​ഫ് ച​ന്ദ്ര​ഗി​രി, അ​സീ​സ് പെ​ർ​മു​ടെ, ഉ​മ്പു ഹാ​ജി പെ​ർ​ള എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    X