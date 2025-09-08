Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപ്രവര്‍ത്തന കലണ്ടര്‍...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 8:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 8:24 AM IST

    പ്രവര്‍ത്തന കലണ്ടര്‍ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Rak St. Thomas Marthoma Parish Mission
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റാക് സെന്‍റ് തോമസ് മാര്‍ത്തോമാ പാരിഷ് മിഷന്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തന കലണ്ടറിന്‍റെ പ്രകാശന ചടങ്ങ്

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: റാക് സെന്‍റ് തോമസ് മാര്‍ത്തോമാ പാരിഷ് മിഷന്‍ 2025-2026 പ്രവര്‍ത്തന പരിപാടികളുടെ രൂപരേഖ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ഫാ. ഷിജു ഫിലിപ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. അലക്സ് കക്കാട് പ്രകാശനം നിര്‍വഹിച്ചു.ജെഫിന്‍ ജോ മാത്യു, ജോളി കോശി മാമ്മന്‍, സന്തോഷ് മാത്യു എന്നിവര്‍ നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കി.ഷാജി തോമസ് സ്വാഗതവും എബി പി. തോമസ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsCalendarreleased
    News Summary - Activity calendar released
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X