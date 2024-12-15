Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    15 Dec 2024 2:42 PM GMT
    15 Dec 2024 2:42 PM GMT

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ അപകടം: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ യുവതിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    accident death
    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: റാസല്‍ഖൈമയില്‍ സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനത്തെിയ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ യുവതി ജബല്‍ ജെയ്സിലുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില്‍ ഗുരുതരപരിക്കുകളത്തെുടര്‍ന്ന് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. രാജസ്ഥാന്‍ തലസ്ഥാനമായ ജയ്പൂര്‍ സ്വദേശിനിയായ രംഗ യോഗിത (24) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കുടുംബാങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം സന്ദര്‍ശക വിസയില്‍ യു.എ.ഇയില്‍ എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു ഇവര്‍. ശനിയാഴ്ച്ച വൈകുന്നേരമായിരുന്നു അപകടം. നടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച ദുബൈയില്‍ സംസ്കരിക്കുമെന്ന് സാമൂഹിക പ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍ പുഷ്പന്‍ ഗോവിന്ദന്‍ അറിയിച്ചു

