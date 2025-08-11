Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:33 AM IST

    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന്

    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന്
    ​ദു​ബൈ: അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭം ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും. രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക​വി​യും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ പ്ര​ഭാ​വ​ർ​മ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി ആ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് കു​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യാ​ക്ഷ​രം പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ന​ൽ​കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി www.akcaf.org ൽ ​ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 0507740338, 0506748136, 0509198740 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:UAE NewsOctobergulf news malayalamACAF Association
