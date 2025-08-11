Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 10:33 AM IST
അക്കാഫ് അസോസിയേഷൻ വിദ്യാരംഭം ഒക്ടോബർ രണ്ടിന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - ACAF Association school starts on October 2nd
ദുബൈ: അക്കാഫ് അസോസിയേഷൻ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാരംഭം ചടങ്ങ് ഒക്ടോബർ രണ്ടിന് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഹാളിൽ നടത്തും. രാവിലെ 6.30ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ കവിയും മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകനുമായ പ്രഭാവർമ മുഖ്യാതിഥി ആയി പങ്കെടുത്ത് കുരുന്നുകൾക്ക് ആദ്യാക്ഷരം പകർന്നുനൽകും. പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനായി www.akcaf.org ൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 0507740338, 0506748136, 0509198740 നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story