Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​ക്കാ​ഫ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT

    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്രം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്രം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്​ ദു​ബൈ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ലോ​ക ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന് ദു​ബൈ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്രം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷം അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ക്യാ​മ്പ് അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ മാ​നി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്രം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്. ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​മേ​യ്​ റ​ഊ​ഫി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ദീ​പു എ.​എ​സ്., വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വെ​ങ്കി​ട് എ​സ്. മോ​ഹ​ൻ, ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി എ​സ്.​പി. ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:U.A.E NewsACAF Association
    News Summary - ACAF Association received the award
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick