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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമികച്ച വിജയത്തിന്​...
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    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2026 7:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2026 7:26 AM IST

    മികച്ച വിജയത്തിന്​ സൗജന്യ ബസ് കാർഡ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ അബൂദബി

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    മികച്ച വിജയത്തിന്​ സൗജന്യ ബസ് കാർഡ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ അബൂദബി
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    അബൂദബി: പൊതുവിദ്യാലയങ്ങളിൽ മികച്ച വിജയം നേടുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് സൗജന്യ ബസ് കാർഡ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് അബൂദബി. പൊതുഗതാഗതത്തിന് ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന ഹാഫിലാത്ത് കാർഡുകൾ ഇവർക്ക് സൗജന്യമായി നൽകുമെന്ന് അബൂദബി മൊബിലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.ഒരു വർഷത്തേക്കാണ് ആനുകൂല്യം.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ അധ്യയനവർഷം 95 ശതമാനമോ അതിനുമുകളിലോ മാർക്ക് നേടി വിജയിച്ച ഹൈസ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കാണ് കാർഡ് നൽകുക. അബൂദബി ലോക്കൽ ബസുകളിലും ഇന്‍റർസിറ്റി ബസുകളിലും സൗജന്യമായി യാത്ര ചെയ്യാം.

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