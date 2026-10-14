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അബൂദബിയില് 15 വരെ മോക് ഡ്രിൽ; ചിത്രങ്ങളോ ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ പകര്ത്തരുത്text_fields
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News Summary - Abu Dhabi Mock Drill Until the 15th: Public Warned Against Recording Photos or Footage
അബൂദബി: അബൂദബി പൊലീസും സിവില് ഡിഫന്സ് അതോറിറ്റിയും ചേര്ന്ന് ഒക്ടോബര് 15 വരെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളില് വിവിധ വകുപ്പുകളുടെ സഹകരണത്തോടെ സുരക്ഷാ അഭ്യാസം (മോക്ഡ്രില്) സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് അബൂദബി പൊലീസ് ഔദ്യോഗിക അറിയിപ്പില് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
അഭ്യാസ പ്രകടനങ്ങള് നടക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് പൊതുജനങ്ങള് അടുക്കരുത്. സുരക്ഷാ അഭ്യാസങ്ങളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളോ വീഡിയോകളോ പകര്ത്താനോ, സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കാനോ പാടില്ല. അഭ്യാസ പ്രകടനങ്ങള് നടക്കുന്ന സമയത്ത് പൊതുജനങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനാണ് ഈ മുന്കരുതലുകള്.
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