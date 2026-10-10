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Madhyamam
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    അബൂദബിയില്‍ മൂന്നുദിവസത്തെ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

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    അബൂദബിയില്‍ മൂന്നുദിവസത്തെ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
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    അബൂദബി: ശഖ്ബൂത് ബിന്‍ സുല്‍ത്താന്‍ റോഡില്‍ വാരാന്ത്യത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയതായി അബൂദബി മൊബിലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. അല്‍ ഐന്‍ ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ശഖ്ബൂത് ബിന്‍ സുല്‍ത്താന്‍ റോഡിന്‍റെ വലതുഭാഗത്തുള്ള രണ്ട് വരികളാണ് താല്‍ക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുന്നത്.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.45 മുതല്‍ ഒക്ടോബര്‍ 12 തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറുമണി വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം. യാത്രാവേളകളില്‍ ഉണ്ടാകാനിടയുള്ള ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകള്‍ ഒഴിവാക്കാന്‍ യാത്രകള്‍ മുന്‍കൂട്ടി ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യണമെന്നും കൂടുതല്‍ യാത്രാ സമയം കണക്കിലെടുക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതര്‍ നിർദേശം നല്‍കി.

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