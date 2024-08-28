Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ബോ​ഡി വീ​ണ്ടും മാ​റ്റി

    Abu Dhabi Malayali Samajam
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം വാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ബോ​ഡി​യോ​ഗം വീ​ണ്ടും മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു. ഡി​പ്പാ​ര്‍ട്മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് (ഡി.​സി.​ഡി) നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​രം, വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ച​ത്. മി​നി​സ്ട്രി ഓ​ഫ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്‌​മെ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ച​ര്‍ച്ച ചെ​യ്ത്​ പു​തി​യ തീ​യ​തി​യും ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഡി.​സി.​ഡി അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്, അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​ജം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Abu Dhabi Malayali SamajamAnnual General Body MeetingU.A.E News
