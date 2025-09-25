Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 6:50 AM IST

    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി തി​രു​വ​ത്ര​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    ശ​ഹാ​മ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി തി​രു​വ​ത്ര​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ശ​ഹാ​മ, അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി, ദു​ബൈ മ​ത, സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ സ​ജീ​വ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി തി​രു​വ​ത്ര​യെ ശ​ഹാ​മ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​ഹാ​മ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ മീ​ലാ​ദ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ഹാ​ജി തി​രു​വ​ത്ര​ക്ക് ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍, റീ​ജ​ന​ല്‍ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ശാ​ഫി പ​ട്ടു​വം, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് മു​ക്കം, അ​മീ​ര്‍ ബാ​ഖ​വി, മൂ​സ ഹാ​ജി, ശ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഹി​ഷ​മി, നി​സാ​ര്‍ സ​ഖാ​ഫി ആ​ദൂ​ര്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മു​ഹ​മ​ദ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി ചേ​ല​ക്ക​ര മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

