Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സ ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലും ‘ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല’ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം

    aattukal ponkala at dubai
    ദു​ബൈ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ല​ത പ്ര​സാ​ദ്, ദീ​പ,സ്വ​പ്ന ഷാ​ജി, ഇ​ന്ദു സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ൻ, സു​ജ ലാ​ലു എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ 40 ഓ​ളം വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsAattukal Ponkala
