Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 May 2025 8:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 May 2025 8:26 PM IST

    കാസർക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    കാസർക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    ദുബൈ: കാസർക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ബദിയഡുക്ക പാടലടുക്ക മുഹമ്മദ്‌ കുഞ്ഞിയുടെയും മൈമൂന മൊഗ്രാലിന്റെയും മകളും മീഞ്ച മിയാപ്പദവ്‌ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഇർഷാദിന്റെ ഭാര്യയുമായ മുഹ്സിനയാണ്(24) മരിച്ചത്.

    ദുബൈയിൽ കറാമയിൽ താമസിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു ഇവർ. മക്കൾ: അയ്സാൻ, ഇമാദ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സി വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Dubaiuae obit news
    News Summary - A young woman from Kasaragod died in Dubai
