Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2025 8:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2025 8:26 PM IST
കാസർക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - A young woman from Kasaragod died in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കാസർക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ബദിയഡുക്ക പാടലടുക്ക മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞിയുടെയും മൈമൂന മൊഗ്രാലിന്റെയും മകളും മീഞ്ച മിയാപ്പദവ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഇർഷാദിന്റെ ഭാര്യയുമായ മുഹ്സിനയാണ്(24) മരിച്ചത്.
ദുബൈയിൽ കറാമയിൽ താമസിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു ഇവർ. മക്കൾ: അയ്സാൻ, ഇമാദ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സി വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
