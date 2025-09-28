Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 8:35 AM IST
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 8:35 AM IST

    ഖോ​ർ​ഫു​ക്കാ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ക്ക്​

    ഖോ​ർ​ഫു​ക്കാ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ക്ക്​
    ഖോ​ർ​ഫു​ക്കാ​നി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വീ​ട്

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ ഖോ​ർ​ഫു​ക്കാ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് യു.​എ.​ഇ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റു. ഇ​ന്ന് പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ഗ്യാ​സ് ചോ​ർ​ച്ച​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പാ​ച​ക​വാ​ത​കം എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൈ​പ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ചെ​റി​യ ചോ​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ടി​ന​ക​ത്ത് ഗ്യാ​സ് നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ് തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.


