തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 21 Feb 2025 9:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Feb 2025 9:04 AM IST
തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Tirur passed away in Al Ain
അൽ ഐൻ: തിരൂർ കല്ലിങ്ങൽ സ്വദേശി പരേതനായ മച്ചിഞ്ചേരി സിദ്ദീഖിന്റെ മകൻ അൻവർ അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: നദീറ. മക്കൾ: ഹനീന ഷെറിൻ, ഹാൻഫദ്, നജ്വ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സുൽത്താൻ, ഷംസീർ. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുന്നു.
