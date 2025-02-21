Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 Feb 2025 9:04 AM IST

    തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അൻവർ

    അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ: തി​രൂ​ർ ക​ല്ലി​ങ്ങ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ മ​ച്ചി​ഞ്ചേ​രി സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മാ​താ​വ്​: ന​ഫീ​സ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​ദീ​റ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹ​നീ​ന ഷെ​റി​ൻ, ഹാ​ൻ​ഫ​ദ്, ന​ജ്​​വ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ, ഷം​സീ​ർ. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - A native of Tirur passed away in Al Ain
