തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 Aug 2025 9:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 Aug 2025 9:33 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Abu Dhabi.
അബൂദബി: തൃശൂർ മാള മാരേക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സിമൻസ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ അസ്ലമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 48 വയസായിരുന്നു. കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ കൂടംപുള്ളിയിൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ മാസ്റ്ററുടെയും കുഞ്ഞുബീവാത്തു ടീച്ചറുടെയും മകനാണ്.മൃതദേഹം അബൂദബി ബനിയാസിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. ഭാര്യ: ഷബ്നം. മക്കൾ: റിഹാൻ, സയാൻ, ആയിഷ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story