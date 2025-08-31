Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 9:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 9:33 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    aslam obit
     അസ്​ലം

    അബൂദബി: തൃശൂർ മാള മാരേക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സിമൻസ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ അസ്​ലമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 48 വയസായിരുന്നു. കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ കൂടംപുള്ളിയിൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ മാസ്റ്ററുടെയും കുഞ്ഞുബീവാത്തു ടീച്ചറുടെയും മകനാണ്.മൃതദേഹം അബൂദബി ബനിയാസിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. ഭാര്യ: ഷബ്നം. മക്കൾ: റിഹാൻ, സയാൻ, ആയിഷ.


    Death NewsUAE NewsGulf NewsThrissur Native
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Abu Dhabi.
