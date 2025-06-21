Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 8:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 8:36 PM IST

    തൃശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    Abdul Kalam Azad
    അബൂദബി: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തൃശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. ബനിയാസില്‍ കുടുംബ സമേതം താമസിച്ചുവന്ന തൃശൂര്‍ പൂവത്തൂര്‍ പെരിങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുല്‍ കലാം ആസാദ് (56) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.

    മുസഫ മോഡല്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ അധ്യാപിക സബിതയുടെ ഭര്‍ത്താവാണ്. ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    മകന്‍ മെഹ്ബിന്‍ ആസാദ് മോഡല്‍ സ്‌കൂളില്‍ പ്ലസ് വണ്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിയാണ്. മൃതദേഹം പെരിങ്ങാട് മഹല്ല് ഖബര്‍സ്ഥാനില്‍ ഖബറടക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Abu DhabiThrissur NativeObituary
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Abu Dhabi
