Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2025 5:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2025 5:13 PM IST
പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Perinthalmanna passed away in Ajman.
അജ്മാൻ: മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലെ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മണ്ണാർമല കിഴക്കേ മുക്കിലെ കാര്യംതൊടി അഫ്നാസ് (30) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. എട്ടു വർഷത്തോളമായി ഇവിടെ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. നാലു വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് അവസാനമായി നാട്ടിൽ വന്നു പോയത്.
പിതാവ്: കാര്യംതൊടി അബൂബക്കർ ഹാജി. മാതാവ്: ആമിന പുല്ലൂർശ്ശൻ. ഭാര്യ: നൂർജഹാൻ ചക്കിങ്ങൽത്തൊടി. സഹോദരി: തസ്നി.
നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
