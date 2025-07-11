പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    11 July 2025 5:13 PM IST
    അജ്മാൻ: മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലെ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി അജ്​മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മണ്ണാർമല കിഴക്കേ മുക്കിലെ കാര്യംതൊടി അഫ്നാസ്​ (30) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. എട്ടു വർഷത്തോളമായി ഇവിടെ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. നാലു വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് അവസാനമായി നാട്ടിൽ വന്നു പോയത്.

    പിതാവ്: കാര്യംതൊടി അബൂബക്കർ ഹാജി. മാതാവ്​: ആമിന പുല്ലൂർശ്ശൻ. ഭാര്യ: നൂർജഹാൻ ചക്കിങ്ങൽത്തൊടി. സഹോദരി: തസ്നി.

    നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    News Summary - A native of Perinthalmanna passed away in Ajman.
