Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2025 7:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2025 7:06 AM IST
കരുളായി സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Karula died in Ajman.
അജ്മാൻ: മലപ്പുറം കരുളായി കിണറ്റിങ്ങൽ പുതിയത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അഹമ്മദ് കബീർ അജ്മാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം മരിച്ചു. 39 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. അജ്മാൻ റൗദയിൽ സലൂൺ നടത്തിവരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: റിസ്വാന. ഒമ്പത് വയസ്സുള്ള റഷ ഏക മകളാണ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ സംസ്കരിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
