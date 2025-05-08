Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    8 May 2025 7:06 AM IST
    8 May 2025 7:06 AM IST

    ക​രു​ളാ​യി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ക​രു​ളാ​യി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ക​ബീ​ർ 

    അ​ജ്‌​മാ​ൻ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ക​രു​ളാ​യി കി​ണ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ പു​തി​യ​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ക​ബീ​ർ അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. 39 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ജ്‌​മാ​ൻ റൗ​ദ​യി​ൽ സ​ലൂ​ൺ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: റി​സ്‍വാ​ന. ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള റ​ഷ ഏ​ക മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ സം​സ്ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - A native of Karula died in Ajman.
