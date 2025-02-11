Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    11 Feb 2025 1:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    11 Feb 2025 1:21 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    പി.പി. അബ്ദുള്ള

    ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ മാങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി പി.പി. അബ്ദുള്ള (58) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഫ്റ്റീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ സീനത്ത് പുഞ്ചവയൽ. മക്കൾ: ദിൽഷാദ്, മർഹബ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുസ്തഫ, കാദർ, ഉസ്സൻകുട്ടി, സൈനബ. ഖബറടക്കം നാട്ടിൽ.

    UAE News Gulf News Deaths kannur
    A native of Kannur passed away in Sharjah
