കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 11 Feb 2025 1:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Feb 2025 1:21 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ മാങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി പി.പി. അബ്ദുള്ള (58) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഫ്റ്റീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ സീനത്ത് പുഞ്ചവയൽ. മക്കൾ: ദിൽഷാദ്, മർഹബ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുസ്തഫ, കാദർ, ഉസ്സൻകുട്ടി, സൈനബ. ഖബറടക്കം നാട്ടിൽ.
