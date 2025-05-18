കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ പുതിയങ്ങാടി മൂസയുടെ മകൻ വി.കെ ഹംസ(53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അൽ ഐൻ തമാം ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
27 വർഷമായി അബൂദബിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബസമേതം അബൂദബിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: സമീഹ, മക്കൾ: അസ്ന, ഹാദി, ഹിബ, ആസിം. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുതിയങ്ങാടി ലാല പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവ് ചെയ്യും.
