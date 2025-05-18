Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2025 9:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2025 9:24 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    അബൂദബി: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ പുതിയങ്ങാടി മൂസയുടെ മകൻ വി.കെ ഹംസ(53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അൽ ഐൻ തമാം ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    27 വർഷമായി അബൂദബിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബസമേതം അബൂദബിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: സമീഹ, മക്കൾ: അസ്‌ന, ഹാദി, ഹിബ, ആസിം. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുതിയങ്ങാടി ലാല പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവ് ചെയ്യും.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiDeath News
